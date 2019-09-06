UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NO IMF SOS Mission, Programme Renegotiating: Finance Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 09:02 PM

NO IMF SOS mission, programme renegotiating: Finance Ministry

The Finance Ministry Friday categorically refuted the claims made in certain media reports that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was sending an SOS mission to Pakistan owing to the fiscal outcomes of FY 2018-19 and that programme might be renegotiated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The Finance Ministry Friday categorically refuted the claims made in certain media reports that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was sending an SOS mission to Pakistan owing to the fiscal outcomes of FY 2018-19 and that programme might be renegotiated.

"It is clarified that both these assertions are completely incorrect and not based on actual ground realities," said the ministry in a statement issued here.

It clarified that the upcoming IMF Mission was a staff level visit and coincides with the visit of the Director of the middle East and Central Asia Department of the International Monetary Fund.

The Director's visit to Pakistan had been planned for September soon after the finalisation of the programme, it said adding that as such, it was absolutely erroneous to construe that the IMF staff level mission was any kind of SOS mission as it had already been planned much earlier.

The claim that the IMF programme was being renegotiated was equally misconceived, it added.

"The government of Pakistan remains firmly committed to implement the policies and reforms spelled out in the IMF-supported program," it added.

As indicated in the program documents, the IMF-supported program will be monitored and reviewed according to a Calendar of quarterly reviews.

The first one is scheduled to take place at some point in December, the statement said adding that it was our understanding that as part of our technical work program, an IMF team would come on a routine Staff Visit in mid September (16-20).

The statement emphasized that after the initial adjustments, the economy was rapidly stabilising, in particular the external sector, and that the current fiscal year would yield some very positive economic outcomes.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Visit Middle East Somali Shilling September December Media Government Asia

Recent Stories

Punjab Sports Minister refuses to take new car

2 minutes ago

UK House of Lords Approves Bill Forcing Johnson to ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Election Commission Head Pamfilova's Finge ..

2 minutes ago

NATO to Commemorate 18th Anniversary of 9/11 Attac ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab School Sports strategy discussed between PO ..

8 minutes ago

Houthis' Missile Attack Disrupts Navigation in Sau ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.