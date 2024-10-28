Open Menu

No Immediate Constitutional Amendments Under Consideration: Dr Shezra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly, Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, on Monday said that the government is not currently considering any immediate constitutional amendments.

Speaking to ptv news, he said that if any amendments were proposed in the future, they will only be pursued with broad consensus from all political parties.

"Reaching agreement on any amendment draft requires time and effort, and our priority has always been to work towards consensus among parties," she said.

Answering a question, she said that the appointment of new Chief Justice will dispelled the perception of division within judiciary.

Condemning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's (PTI) recent social media campaigns against the judiciary, Dr. Shezra called the actions "regrettable" and emphasized that institutions must be respected to maintain stability.

She reiterated the government’s intent to promote collaboration and cohesion among national institutions for the country's progress.

