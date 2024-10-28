No Immediate Constitutional Amendments Under Consideration: Dr Shezra
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 11:51 PM
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly, Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, on Monday said that the government is not currently considering any immediate constitutional amendments
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly, Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, on Monday said that the government is not currently considering any immediate constitutional amendments.
Speaking to ptv news, he said that if any amendments were proposed in the future, they will only be pursued with broad consensus from all political parties.
"Reaching agreement on any amendment draft requires time and effort, and our priority has always been to work towards consensus among parties," she said.
Answering a question, she said that the appointment of new Chief Justice will dispelled the perception of division within judiciary.
Condemning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's (PTI) recent social media campaigns against the judiciary, Dr. Shezra called the actions "regrettable" and emphasized that institutions must be respected to maintain stability.
She reiterated the government’s intent to promote collaboration and cohesion among national institutions for the country's progress.
Recent Stories
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..
957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year
Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control
Death sentence awarded to four cops
PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance
CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..
SACM Hamayun visits District Jail Abbottabad
IGP meets police officials, their families, issues relief orders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan1 minute ago
-
957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year25 minutes ago
-
Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control25 minutes ago
-
Death sentence awarded to four cops25 minutes ago
-
PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance30 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad31 minutes ago
-
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched31 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power shutdown programme31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stability: Law Minister31 minutes ago
-
SACM Hamayun visits District Jail Abbottabad31 minutes ago
-
IGP meets police officials, their families, issues relief orders1 hour ago
-
Constitutional amendments are parliament’s exclusive domain: Barrister Aqeel1 hour ago