No immediate floods threat: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

Multan Division Commissioner Shan Ul Haq said that there was no immediate threat of any flood as water level was normal in rivers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Multan Division Commissioner Shan Ul Haq said that there was no immediate threat of any flood as water level was normal in rivers.

However, they have completed all possible arrangements to face flood situation, following directions of the Punjab government. They evolved emergency flood programme, he said while chairing a meeting here on Tuesday.

The Deputy Commissioners of Vehari, Khanewal, Lodhran and Multan were directed to ensure complete arrangements in case of any flood situation in their respective districts.

The water level in the rivers is being monitored through modern technology, Commissioner Shan Ul Haq said adding that they also arranged a comprehensive policy for immediate migration of people and their animals in safe areas.

They have an ample stock of articles and medicines for flood relief camps. Flood control rooms have also been established at district level.

Similarly, the flood embankments were also improved. Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Canal Department, WASA and some other departments are also prepared to deal with flood like emergency.

Commissioner instructed official to prepare list of boats, life saving jackets and other necessary material regarding flood situation.