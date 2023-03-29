UrduPoint.com

No Importance Given To Parliament During Tenure Of IK-led Government: Sharjeel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 05:40 PM

No importance given to parliament during tenure of IK-led government: Sharjeel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that no importance was given to Parliament during the tenure of Imran Khan-led government, instead, he promoted sit-ins and long marches.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said Pakistan and the nation have faced many challenging times in its 75-year history, but no example would have been found of the situation that Imran Khan and PTI have created in the country.

Sharjeel further said that Imran Khan repeatedly violated the constitution and law.

Parliament, Election Commission, courts, economy, media and journalists are being targeted by Imran so as to damage the reputation of all, he said.

He said that since 2013, Imran Khan has promoted uncertainty in the country, which scared investors.

He said that the people of the country are suffering today due to the consequences of all wrongdoings of Imran Khan.

He said that the nation should decide whether Imran Khan is more important than Pakistan and the constitutional institutions of the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Information Minister Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Media All Government

Recent Stories

NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

50 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of Dubai companies into foreig ..

1 hour ago
 Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, ..

Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, social benefits to both people ..

2 hours ago
 Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of ..

Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of &#039;1&#039;Billion Meals En ..

2 hours ago
 realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in R ..

Realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Development of Balochistan Govtâ€™s top priority: ..

Development of Balochistan Govtâ€™s top priority: PM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.