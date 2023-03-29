No importance given to parliament during tenure of IK-led government: Sharjeel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that no importance was given to Parliament during the tenure of Imran Khan-led government, instead, he promoted sit-ins and long marches.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said Pakistan and the nation have faced many challenging times in its 75-year history, but no example would have been found of the situation that Imran Khan and PTI have created in the country.

Sharjeel further said that Imran Khan repeatedly violated the constitution and law.

Parliament, Election Commission, courts, economy, media and journalists are being targeted by Imran so as to damage the reputation of all, he said.

He said that since 2013, Imran Khan has promoted uncertainty in the country, which scared investors.

He said that the people of the country are suffering today due to the consequences of all wrongdoings of Imran Khan.

He said that the nation should decide whether Imran Khan is more important than Pakistan and the constitutional institutions of the country.