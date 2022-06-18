No importance of incumbent govt in assemblies: Sheikh Rashid

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Interior Minister says he was quite sure that Pakistan would exit the grey list of FATF in October.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2022) Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said that the incumbent government has no importance in assemblies.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Rashid said that he was quite sure that Pakistan would exit the grey list of FATF in October.

He also said that the credit for this achievement went to former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, Pakistan Army and other institutions.

The task force reviewed Pakistan’s progress on FATF Action Plans in its plenary meetings held in Berlin on 13-17 June 2022.

The FATF members while participating in the discussion on Pakistan’s progress congratulated Pakistan for completing both Action Plans covering 34 items, and especially on the early completion of the 2021 Action Plan in a record timeframe.

Rashid said that they are desperate to trade with India.

Earlier, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) while acknowledging the completion of Pakistan’s both Action Plans (2018 and 2021) authorized an onsite visit to the country, as a final step to exit from the FATF’s grey list.