No In-house Change In Sindh: Imran Ismael

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 09:20 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Monday said Sindh was one and would remain one, and any attempt to divide the province would be tolerated

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Monday said Sindh was one and would remain one, and any attempt to divide the province would be tolerated.

No support existed for the division of Sindh, he said, adding there was neither any hindrance nor there would be any in-house change in the province.

He was talking to the media after offering condolences over the death of renowned actor Gulab Chandio with his family.

The governor said there was no room for governor's rule in Sindh. The political party that came in power with the votes of mass, and worked for the development and welfare of public, could not be removed by anyone, he added.

He said there was no justification for a long march in the country and even those organizing long march did not know as to why they were doing so.

To a question, the governor said the National Accountability Bureau was an independent institution and the process of accountability would continue irrespective of sit-ins or processions.

He said the economy was moving in right direction and improving.

Responding to another question, the governor said the people of the area presented issues regarding health, education, HESCO, gas and provincial Federal institutions. He said a letter would be written to the Sindh government for the provincial departments while the officers of federal government departments concerned would be directed for immediate solution of the issues.

He said he would take up the matter with the prime minister for strict action against officials failing to comply with the complaints of general public.

Earlier, the governor attended a lunch hosted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Inayat Rind and later participated a ceremony arranged by PTI leader Ghulam Rasool Unar village Khadhar in his honour. Opposition Leader of Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, MPA Haleem Adil Shaikh and other assembly members accompanied the governor on the occasion.

