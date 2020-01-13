UrduPoint.com
No In-house Change Likely: Fayaz Chohan

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:53 PM

Information Minister Punjab Fayazul Hassan Chohan said on Monday that there was no likelihood of any in-house change in the country and the PTI government would complete its constitutional tenure

Addressing at a luncheon hosted by PTI Media Strategy Committee for journalists at a local hotel, he said the opposition lived in a fool's paradise, if they dreamed of derailing the PTI government in the center or the province.

Addressing at a luncheon hosted by PTI Media Strategy Committee for journalists at a local hotel, he said the opposition lived in a fool's paradise, if they dreamed of derailing the PTI government in the center or the province.

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, MPAs Saadia Sohail Rana, Ayesha Iqbal, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Faisal Hayat Jewna, President PTI Punjab Ijaz Chaudhry, party leadership and a large number of journalists attended the luncheon which was hosted by Media Advisor to the Information Minister Punjab MPA Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema.

Fayazul Hassan Chohan claimed that the PTI would again be voted into power for the next five-years by masses.

The provincial information minister said year 2020 would be a period of public welfare and progress and development of the country, adding 2019 was the year of rehabilitation of economy.

He said the PTI government would put the country's economy on right track after it was left in tatters by the PML-N government.

Fayazul Hassan Chohan, reacting to the Indian Army chief's statement of forcibly annexing Pakistan administered Kashmir, said the Indian general was in a state of amnesia and had forgotten what Pakistan Army did to their pilot and jets on February 27 last year.

He lambasted Indian PM Narendra Modi for his anti-peace acts in the region.

The provincial minister lambasted the high-handedness of traffic police warden against Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari, adding he had asked Chief Minister Punjab Saradr Usman Buzdar and Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat to initiate action against the accused.

