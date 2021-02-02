No incident of extortion occurred in January 2021: IGP told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was on Tuesday told that no incident of extortion took place in January while the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested 19 dreaded terrorists in different operations.

In a meeting over Video Link with Regional Police Officers (RPOs) to review law and order in the province, IGP was informed that a total of 4819 accused were arrested nominated in 7552 cases and thus the ratio of arrest remained 64 percent.

Likewise, CTD police recovered 11.4kg explosive material, 24 hand grenades, one Kalashnikov and 3 pistols during this period.

Regional Police Officers (RPOs) gave detailed briefings to the IGP KP about the law and order in their respective regions.

The RPOs informed that due to comprehensive planning, well coordinated strategy and proactive policing the police excelled against the criminals and the overall law and order situation in the province remained under control.

The IGP KP was informed that an aggressive campaign was launched against narcotics and illegal weapons dealers. Police recovered 1052.62 kg narcotics during the last month which included 928.742 kg charas, 61.777 kg opium, 45644 kg heroin, 16.476 kg Ice, 818 bottles and 232 liters of liquor.

Similarly, the IGP was informed that a huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered during the current year which included 83 rifles, 241 shot guns, 1697 pistols, 69474 cartridges, 112 kalashnikovs, 13 kalakovs, 17 hand grenades, 4 detonators, 2 dynamites and 2 bombs.

The IGP was further updated that under the National Action Plan a total of 1456 Search & Strike operations were conducted in which 6940 criminals were arrested and 1943 arms & 51282 rounds were recovered.

Moreover, during these operations 24816 houses and 8511 hotels were checked and on violation 1011 and 121 FIRs were registered respectively against the violators.

Likewise, 8452 snap checking was conducted during which 6908 suspects were taken into police custody and 1379 arms & 48041 rounds were recovered.

Also, 90 illegal Afghans were detained for not having legal documents and 86 cases were registered against them under Foreign Act.

Speaking on the occasion, the Inspector General of police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi termed the KP police overall report for the month of January a great success against the hardcore criminals.

The IGP pointed out that better law and order situation guarantee the prosperity and development of a society that was why every government was giving top priority to the maintenance of law and order situation.

The IGP informed that establishing writ of the law was the key for achieving zenith of success in every sphere of life and directed the conference participants to strictly adhere to the rule of law in their professional obligation irrespective of any discrimination and opined that there was no reason that they could not achieve their desired targets against the anti-social elements.

They were further directed to keep close coordination with other law enforcing agencies, further expedite raids against the miscreants and outlaws and adopt well calculated plan and strategy to preempt any untoward incidents disturbing the fabric of peace and tranquility in the society.