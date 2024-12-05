No Incident Of Firing Occurred In Punjab University: Admin
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 09:39 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Punjab University's administration terming the death of a student has denied the occurrence of any firing incident within the premises of campus as alleged by a student organization.
The high-ups of the university said in an emergency press conference on Thursday that there was no eye witness of the sad incident.
PU Pro-VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director General Prof Dr Rehan Sadiq Sheikh, Registrar Dr Ahmed Islam, Resident Officer 1 Col (r) Umar Khalid, CSO Col (r) Tanveer Bhatti, Director Students Affairs Dr Shahzeb Khan addressing the press conference said that Islami Jamiat Talba (IJT)'s activists reported firing at different places at different times, on which all the mentioned places of the campus were thoroughly investigated by the police and security staff. They said that the security staff checked the CCTV cameras at those mentioned places, but no evidence of firing was found in any of the CCTV cameras.
They said that there was no eyewitness to the shooting incident; neither bullet shell nor blood was found from any place. They said that the administration regretted the death of Ammar, a student of PU Department of Gender Studies. He said that the student is the real nephew of PU’s admin officer Rana Irshad and according to him, the deceased had no connection with any student organization. They said that IJT is deliberately blaming the administration of PU. They said that the activists of IJT attacked the admin block, broke the windows, attacked the canteen and vandalized it. They said that PU administration will not get blackmailed from anyone. They said that the media, students, teachers and employees are requested not to believe in hearsay. They said that the PU administration is in contact with the police and the police are investigating.
