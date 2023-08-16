Open Menu

No Increase In BRT Fares, One-time Ticket: Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2023 | 05:00 PM

No increase in BRT fares, one-time ticket: Spokesperson

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The Spokesperson of Trans Peshawar on Wednesday rejected the rumors of an increase in fares of bus rapid transit (BRT) service.

She said that there was no change in fares from one station to another and one time ticket price also remained the same, adding that the minimum fare of BRT Peshawar is Rs 15 while the maximum fare is Rs 55.

The one-time ticket price is Rs 50 while the card and mobile app must have a minimum balance of Rs 55.

The spokesperson said that the minimum balance limit and ticket price were fixed last year.

