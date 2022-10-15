UrduPoint.com

No Increase In Category-wise Rates Of Quarterly Adjustment: NEPRA Clarifies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2022 | 06:10 PM

No increase in category-wise rates of quarterly adjustment: NEPRA clarifies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Saturday while clarifying news items which appeared in section of press said that there was no increase in the category-wise rates of quarterly adjustments, as the 4th Quarterly adjustment would only replace the existing applicable Quarterly adjustments being charged from the consumers, expiring on September 30.

The same fact was also clarified to the media present during the hearing of the 4th quarterly adjustment, said a statement issued here.

The Authority issued its decision in the matter of 4th Quarterly Adjustment of XWDISCOs for the FY 2021-22 on 14th October 2022.

The same would be recovered from the consumers in a period of four months i.e. from October 2022 to January 2023, as per request of the Ministry of Energy (MoE), in order to maintain the existing applicable category wise rates of quarterly adjustments, the statement further said.

\932

Related Topics

Hearing Nepra Same January September October Media From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif calls Zardari to discuss current poli ..

Nawaz Sharif calls Zardari to discuss current political situation

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan responds to President Biden’s allegat ..

Imran Khan responds to President Biden’s allegation about Pakistan’s nukes

1 hour ago
 Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 bln bilateral d ..

Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 bln bilateral debt: Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago
 The Legend of Maula Jatt secures second highest ra ..

The Legend of Maula Jatt secures second highest rated position on IMDb

2 hours ago
 India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri La ..

India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

2 hours ago
 What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting ..

What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting tomorrow in Australia?

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.