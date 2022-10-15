No increase in category-wise rates of quarterly adjustment: NEPRA clarifies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Saturday while clarifying news items which appeared in section of press said that there was no increase in the category-wise rates of quarterly adjustments, as the 4th Quarterly adjustment would only replace the existing applicable Quarterly adjustments being charged from the consumers, expiring on September 30.

The same fact was also clarified to the media present during the hearing of the 4th quarterly adjustment, said a statement issued here.

The Authority issued its decision in the matter of 4th Quarterly Adjustment of XWDISCOs for the FY 2021-22 on 14th October 2022.

The same would be recovered from the consumers in a period of four months i.e. from October 2022 to January 2023, as per request of the Ministry of Energy (MoE), in order to maintain the existing applicable category wise rates of quarterly adjustments, the statement further said.

