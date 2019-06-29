No increase in electricity tariff for 75% domestic consumers: Omar Ayub

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Saturday said there would be no increase in tariff for the domestic electricity consumers, using upto 300 units per month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Saturday said there would be no increase in tariff for the domestic electricity consumers, using upto 300 units per month.

"This segment accounts for 75 per cent of the total consumers," he said while speaking here at a press conference.

The minister said for the consumers using above 300 units there would be a 50 per cent rise, which was of the increase recommended by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). "We have reduced it to half of that as against NEPRA's proposals because we have tried that these consumers are also not overburdened." He said the tariff would be valid for a period of 15 months, and after that it would be out of the system and there would be only regular fuel adjustments for the consumers.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had given a 54 per cent subsidy to the tube-well consumers. "We are giving protection to the tube-well consumers and those related to the agricultural sector," he added.

Omay Ayub said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz did not enhance the power tariff despite NEPRA's determination.

He said there would be no increase in tariff for the small commercial consumers, who run shops and general stores in streets and towns. That segment accounted for 95 per cent of the total commercial consumers, he added.

The same facilities, he said, had also been upheld for the export-oriented industries. The initiative would help increase exports and generate business activities in the country. "All this is being done according to the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Consultations were made with the Ministry of Finance and other departments concerned," he added.

The minister said currently there was zero load-shedding on around 80% feeders, while teams were working on the remaining 20% feeders to end load-shedding. He said teams had also been constituted to check overbilling.