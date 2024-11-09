Open Menu

No Increase In Passport Fee, Clarifies Directorate Of Immigration

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 09, 2024 | 08:11 PM

Spokesperson says there is no truth in reports of another increase in passport fees, as fees were last adjusted on March 7

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2024) The Directorate of Passport and Immigration has denied reports of an increase in passport fees.

The spokesperson has said there is no truth in the reports of another increase in passport fees, as the fees were last adjusted on March 7.

The spokesperson stated that for a 36-page passport, the fee for a five-year validity in the normal category is Rs. 4,500, in the urgent category it is Rs. 7,500, and for the fast track category, it is Rs. 12,500.

For a 72-page passport with a five-year validity, the fee in the normal category is Rs.

8,200, in the urgent category Rs. 13,500, and in the fast track Rs. 18,500.

If a passport is lost for the first time, the fee for a new one in the normal category is Rs. 9,000; in case of a second and third loss, the fees are doubled and tripled, respectively.

The spokesperson clarified that passport fees are determined by category and validity, with separate fees for 36-page, 72-page, and 100-page passports.

The citizens are advised to disregard any news about an increase in passport fees.

