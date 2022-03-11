No increase in power tariff: Hammad Azhar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday said no increase was made in power tariff

Every month, new fuel cost adjustment (FCA) was added to the electricity by excluding last month FCA due to increase in coal, LNG and oil prices at the global market, he tweeted.

He said it was worth mentioning that PM's Rs5 per unit concessional package has been implemented.