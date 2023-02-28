No increase in power tariff: Power Division

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Ministry of Power Division on Tuesday refuted a news item appeared in a section of press about Rs 14.24 per unit increase in power tariff.

There is a proposal to gradually recover deferred fuel surcharge on electricity bills for August and September 2022 in next eight months, which will end in October 2023, said a statement issued here.