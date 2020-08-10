UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Increase Made In Licence Fee Of PTV: NA Told

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

No increase made in licence fee of PTV: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday told the National Assembly that no increase was made in the licence fee of Pakistan Television (PTV) and the decision was still pending before the government.

Responding to a calling attention notice of MNA Shazia Marri about increase of Rs 65 in ptv licence fee, he said last time the licence fee was raised 10 years back during the government of Pakistan Peoples Party.

He said the fee was payable by those who had a television set and were using more than 100 units of electricity.

He said the previous governments could have abolished the fee but they chose not to.

Similar fees were charged by other countries in Europe like United Kingdom and France and elsewhere, he added.

The minister said PTV and Radio Pakistan were strategic assets and airing content on issues related to national interest including Kashmir.

He said PTV had liabilities of Rs 18-19 billion and had 4000 employees and 4000 pensioners.

PTV had a loss of Rs 2.5 billion every year in the past but last year the channel earned a profit of Rs 329 million.

He said opposition was getting equal time on PTV but only Prime Minister can make a direct address to the nation on the channel.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Prime Minister Electricity Europe France United Kingdom Pakistan Peoples Party TV Government Billion Million PTV Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

6 minutes ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

21 minutes ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct service ..

1 hour ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches &#039;Salam Beirut&#039 ..

2 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

2 hours ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launches all-new ‘Hyperc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.