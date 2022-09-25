No infrastructure damage reported in past 24 hours: NFRCC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Flood Response and Coordination Centre (NFRCC) on Sunday, in it's detailed flood damages situation report, informed that there was no infrastructure damages reported during the last 24 hours.

A total of 13,074 km roads and 392 bridges got damaged so far since the onset of monster monsoon torrential rains.

The NFRCC report highlighted that the most affected districts particularly the worst affected districts of Sindh included Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Khairpur, Dadu, Noshero Feroz, Thatta and Badin.

In Balochistan the most affected districts included Quetta, Naseerabad, Jafarabad, Jhalmagsi, Bolan, Sohbatpur and Lesbela.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) districts included Dir, Swat, Charsadda, Kohistan, Tank and DI Khan and in Punjab included DG Khan and Rajanpur.

The report also underlined weather forecast in last 24 hours. The weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind and thunderstorm occurred in upper Punjab and Kashmir.

However, the Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature's (°C) were in Sibbi 41, Bhakkar, Sukkur and Rahim Yar Khan 40.

In next 24 Hours, partly cloudy weather was expected in most upper parts of the country with rain-wind and thunderstorm (isolated heavy falls) in upper Punjab, Kashmir, upper KP, Islamabad and GB. "Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country." The Army Relief Efforts included Aviation Efforts for evacuation and relief efforts.

So far 619 Army Aviation helicopters sorties have been flown to various areas for evacuation of stranded people. In last 24 hours, a sortie was flown and delivered two tonnes of relief items to the flood affectees. Moreover, uptill now 4,659 stranded individuals were evacuated through helicopter sorties.

The Relief Camps and Relief Items Collection Points were also established by the Armed Forces across the country.

So far 147 Relief Camps and 237 Relief Collection points in Sindh, South Punjab and Balochistan have been established across the country for flood affectees.

Moreover, uptill now 10,309 tonnes of food items alongwith 1,746.9 tonnes of sustenance items and 10,184,230 medicine items have been collected so far. However, 10,175.6 tonnes of food 1,732.4 tonnes of sustenance items and 10,118,930 medicine items have been distributed uptill now.

Over 300 medical camps were established so far in which more than 566,089 patients have been treated all across the country and provided 3-5 days' free medicine.

The Pakistan Navy Relief and Rescue Efforts were also in the full swing as the Navy had established four Flood Relief Centers and 18 Central Collection Points all across the country.

The Navy so far has distributed 1,758 tons ration, 6,407 tents and 727,848 liters mineral and fresh water in various districts. In addition, 19 tent cities have also been established at Qambar Shehdad Kot, Dadu, Bhan Syedabad, Sukkar and Sujawal; wherein, 25,097 Personnel have been accommodated and are being looked after.

Moreover, Pakistan Navy's 23 Emergency Response teams (ERTs) deployed all over Pakistan have rescued 15, 565 stranded personnel till to date. These ERTs were equipped with 54 motorized boats and two Hovercraft. Pakistan Navy has also deployed two helicopters in interior Sindh. Uptill now, in 70 sorties, these helicopters have rescued 478 stranded people and distributed 5,258 packets of ration. Eight Diving Teams of Pakistan Navy have also carried out 27 Diving Operations in affected areas across the country.

Pakistan Navy has organized 82 Medical Camps till to date in which 89,989 patients have been treated.

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has provided 6,415 Tents, 537,081 Food packages, 3,389.26 Tons of ration, 285,358 liter fresh water, for the flood affectees. Moreover, PAF has established 46 Medical Camps where 70,608 patients have been treated so far. Some 20 Tent cities accommodating 19,807 people, 54 relief camps and three central Aviation Hubs all across the country have also been established. The PAF also carried out 260 sorties and evacuated 1,521 people from the flood affected areas.