No inspection of industrial units: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has undertaken commendable steps with regard to promotion of industry and investment in the province and one of those include abolishing labour and social security inspection of factories.

The CM also granted approval for abolishing inspection of factories; however, the industrial units would be bound to submit tax returns on their own under self-assessment scheme, according to a handout issued here on Sunday.

The chief minister said that online registration facilities for the industry would be provided and directed the authorities concerned to finalise the process of online registration at the earliest.

Usman Buzdar added that industrial zoning would also be undertaken in the province and implementation committee has also been constituted for this purpose.The committee, he mentioned, would submit comprehensive recommendations with regard to industrial zoning.

He said that giving an end to industrial inspection process would not only facilitate the industrialists but also ensure ease of doing business in the province, thus expediting industrialization process and creating new employment and investment opportunities.