No Instructions To Conduct Exams From Class 1-8; Education Ministry Clarifies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 07:18 PM

No instructions to conduct exams from class 1-8; Education Ministry clarifies

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Monday said that it had not issued any instructions to conduct Class 1 , 8 exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training on Monday said that it had not issued any instructions to conduct Class 1 , 8 exams.

With reference to news item on tv channels and few Newspapers, the Ministry in a statement clarified that no instructions to conduct Class 1 , 8 exams or otherwise were issued by the Education Ministry.

Final exams for Class 1-8th all around over the country are held internally and the decision to hold them or not rests with the provinces and individual schools. It is their domain to decide what is appropriate, it said.

However, the Federal Directorate of Education, Islamabad, requested for permission for holding exams of grade 8 which was accorded, it added.

More Stories From Pakistan

