No intention for scraping 18th Amendment: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Thursday clarified that there was no intention by any political stakeholder including the government for scraping the 18th Amendment.

He, however, said that the 18th Amendment was also remained under question by the previous governments of PPP and PML-N.

Talking to a news channel, the special advisor opined that all the pros and cons of the 18th amendment should had be taken into account while devolving powers of ministries and financial resources to the provinces.

To a question, Usman Dar termed the Opposition's demand of debating the issue of coronavirus pendamic in the Parliament an attempt merely to misguide the masses, saying, there was an effective national level forum of National Coordination Committee. The forum had equal representation of all the four provinces besides Azad Jamu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Balistan, he added.