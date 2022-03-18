Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday made it clear that the Federal Government had no intention to impose governor's rule in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday made it clear that the Federal Government had no intention to impose governor's rule in Sindh.

Addressing a press conference along with federal ministers Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry here, he said today the Political Committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The participants held consultations on the issue of no-confidence motion, and it was decided that the party would face the move and defeat the opponents, he added.

Qureshi said speculations were made about the government's allies, but he had been consistently saying that they would not leave the PTI.

"I know the Chaudhrys. They will not make an emotional decision, rather will take political decisions as they know how much room the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has for them." The PML-N, he said, created hurdles in the way of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in 2018 and as it (PML-N) had majority in Punjab, it would remove the PML-Q from power whenever it wanted.

Likewise, he said, everybody knew the treatment meted out to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement by the Pakistan Peoples Party in Sindh.

Qureshi said those, who were elected on the symbol of "bat" and were sitting in the Sindh House, knew the requirements of law and the Constitution.

The PML-N had never fulfilled the promises it made with the people for the award of tickets, he said, adding he would ask his colleagues not to sit in the lap of political opponents and look at the situation coolly.

The Political Committee, he said, observed that if despite the appeals, any member deserted the party he / she would be issued a show cause notice.

"There is no room for minus one in the PTI," he said, adding the PPP and the PML-N had never agreed to 'minus one' in their party.

Shehbaz Sharif could not replace Nawaz Sharif, he said adding Imran Khan was the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which had formed four governments at the federal and provincial levels.

He said he was seeing that the winds of change were blowing in Sindh.

He said the opposition should ponder over the situation in Afghanistan. India could not give a reason for accidental firing of a missile into Pakistan, he added.

Qureshi said the situation of Ukraine was affecting the world economies, and in that situation Pakistan could not afford political instability.

The PPP government used public resources for its party's march from Karachi to Islamabad and the Federal Government did not create any hurdle in its way, he added.