No Intention To Suspend Arms Licenses In Punjab: CM Office’s Spokesperson
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 10:45 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Office’ spokesperson here on Tuesday clarified that there is no plan to suspend arms licenses in Punjab while there is also no current decision to merge the education boards into a single provincial board.
In a statement, the spokesperson stated that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has not issued any directive regarding the suspension of arms licenses. No decision has been made regarding the education boards, and there is no directive from Maryam Nawaz Sharif on this matter. The media is urged to verify news before broadcasting it.
