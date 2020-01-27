No interchange on motorway for Sadiqabad tehsil: Senate told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Senate Monday passed a resolution moved by Senator Javed Abassi drawing attention to the fact that on Multan-Sukkur motorway no interchange had been provided to connect 1.1 million population of Sadiqabad tehsil.

Because of no interchange, people were forced to use the distant Guddu Interchange in Sindh province or travel 60 kilometers back to Iqbalabad interchange in District Rahim Yar Khan.

Recognizing that District Rahim Yar Khan had been provided connectivity to this motorway through three interchanges at different places, the Senators noted that depriving the entire tehsil of Sadiqabad of the connectivity to motorway by non-provision of an interchange was a clear discrimination and denial of social and economic rights to the people of Sadiqabad.

The resolution stated that the Senate realized that Pakistan's largest gas processing and supply project; Pak-Qatar LNG project had been established in Village Bhong, Tehsil Sadiqabad, and Bhong Mosque, the famous tourist site was also located there. So non-provision of connectivity to the motorway will adversely affect the economic viability and potential benefits of the said project and the tourist spot in that tehsil.

The senators proposed that in view of the social and economic importance of the area, the government should take immediate steps for the construction of an interchange at village Bhong, Tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahim Yar Khan at the Multan-Sukkur Motorway.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati told the house that interchanges on the motorways were built according to a policy, adding interchanges would be built as per needs of the population.

The senate also passed a resolution moved by Senator Khushbakht Shujat recommending that biographies of all the martyrs who had been awarded Nishan-e-Haider so far should be included in the curriculum of all the educational institutions in the country.

The house also passed a resolution of Senator Semee Ezdi asking the Federal government to take necessary measures to make all public buildings, hospitals, recreational and educational facilities accessible for persons with disabilities in accordance with article nine of United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) which Pakistan had ratified in 2011.

The Senators also passed a resolution moved by Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi to pay tributes to the legendary and popular poet late Ahmed Faraz on the eve of his birthday.

The house considered that Ahmad Faraz was a great poet who rendered invaluable literary contributions for the country.

"He gave message of love, harmony and peace through his poetry. The legendary poet will always be remembered with love and respect," the resolution read.