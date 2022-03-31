UrduPoint.com

No Interference To Be Accepted From Outside In Country: Murad Saeed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 11:43 PM

No interference to be accepted from outside in country: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Thursday said that the Pakistan was sovereign state and any interference from outside will not be accepted at any cost in internal matters of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Thursday said that the Pakistan was sovereign state and any interference from outside will not be accepted at any cost in internal matters of country.

Talking to a private news channel he said, the Prime Minister was evident that we were pursuing an independent and dignified foreign policy and free while taking own decisions, not working under the supervision of anyone.

He said opposition parties would not only face an embarrassing defeat in no-confidence move but their negativism would be also exposed as they were working against the state interest.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has defeated negative politics of the Opposition on every front.

He said Prime Minster Imran Khan was only leader who had pain for Muslim world and raised voice for its unity and barbarism of India in Kashmir and also exposed the dirty face of so-called democracy before the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Democracy Muslim From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Cha ..

PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

3 minutes ago
 France Seizes 2 Helicopters Belonging to Russian B ..

France Seizes 2 Helicopters Belonging to Russian Businessman Usmanov - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Spain, Portugal to Cap Gas Prices at $33 per MWh - ..

Spain, Portugal to Cap Gas Prices at $33 per MWh - Spanish Minister

3 minutes ago
 Christie's Bans Sales of Luxury Goods to Clients i ..

Christie's Bans Sales of Luxury Goods to Clients in Russia, Belarus - Source

3 minutes ago
 LDA 3rd governing body meeting held

LDA 3rd governing body meeting held

6 minutes ago
 NAB apprehends impersonator

NAB apprehends impersonator

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.