No interference to be accepted from outside in country: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Thursday said that the Pakistan was sovereign state and any interference from outside will not be accepted at any cost in internal matters of country.

Talking to a private news channel he said, the Prime Minister was evident that we were pursuing an independent and dignified foreign policy and free while taking own decisions, not working under the supervision of anyone.

He said opposition parties would not only face an embarrassing defeat in no-confidence move but their negativism would be also exposed as they were working against the state interest.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has defeated negative politics of the Opposition on every front.

He said Prime Minster Imran Khan was only leader who had pain for Muslim world and raised voice for its unity and barbarism of India in Kashmir and also exposed the dirty face of so-called democracy before the world.