No International Organization Engaged In Flood-hit Jaffarabad: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 06:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Jafarabad Abdul Razzaq Khajak on Thursday said that no international organizations, including UNHCR were directly engaged in the flood-hit Jaffarabd district.

"Government utilizing its limited resources trying its best to provide relief to the calamity hit people, however neither tents nor any kind of other relief materials had been provided by the UN and other international organization in Jaffarabad," he said while talking to Forum for Dignity Initiatives (FDI) head Uzma Yaqoob during her visit to flood-stricken areas.

Deputy Commissioner said that no breach had been made towards Sindh from Balochistan, however flood water diverted towards Balochistan by closing the gates of Sindh from Garang distributary. "The city of Osta Mohammad will be submerged if Garang distributary breached," he feared. On the directives of Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli, attention was being paid to the issues of rehabilitation.

The head of FDI Pakistan Uzma Yaqoob on the occasion discussed the measures taken by the government and international and local non-governmental organizations in the flood-affected areas of Jafarabad. Besides, the problems of women and children in the affected areas were also discussed.

Deputy Commissioner Jafarabad said that the areas of Sindh were located at a high altitude, so a crack could not be made from Jafarabad to Jacobabad.

"Due to the lack of roads in areas of district Jaffarabad, relief work in 25 areas was done through air operations,'' he said adding so far no one was trapped in the flood water as victims had been rescued.

However, since the water is stagnant in Sindh, the flood water of Balochistan is not draining out. DC assured FDI head that construction of safe space for women will be ensured in the new building of Dera Allahyar.

