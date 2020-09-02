UrduPoint.com
No Investment Made For Karachi During 35 Years: SAPM

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:01 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday criticized the leader of Pakistan Peoples Party for not making any investment in Karachi to address the genuine issues of the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday criticized the leader of Pakistan Peoples Party for not making any investment in Karachi to address the genuine issues of the people.

Talking to a private television channel program, he said, no investment was made for Karachi people during the period of 35 years.

"Karachi needs new reforms so that genuine issues of the people could be resolved in a proper manner." he stated.

The Prime Minister, he said was visiting Karachi shortly to announce 'a mega package' so that the people could be facilitated in an appropriate manner.

The government was well aware of the problems of the people of Karachi therefore the PM decided to make all out efforts to provide basic amenities of life to the people facing multiple challenges after heavy rains and flooding in low laying areas, he added.

