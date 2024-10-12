No Invitation For Afghanistan For SCO Summit
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 12, 2024 | 10:57 PM
SCO due in Islamabad on Oct 15, 16 aims to enhance regional cooperation and security, with notable participation expected at the upcoming event
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12nd, 2024) Afghanistan will not attend the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad on October 15 and 16 due to not receiving an invitation from the SCO Secretariat.
This underscores Afghanistan's status as an observer state within the organization rather than a full member. Diplomatic sources indicate that Afghanistan's involvement with the SCO has been dormant since September 2021.
Afghanistan became an observer on June 7, 2012, but has not actively participated since its status changed.
While Pakistan prepares to host leaders from various countries and around 200 delegations, the Taliban administration has yet to recognize several provisions of the SCO-Afghan agreement, which is vital for the legitimacy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Conversely, Mongolia has been invited to the summit as an observer state.
The SCO aims to enhance regional cooperation and security, with notable participation expected at the upcoming event.
Recent Stories
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Country full of talent and potential to progress: Rana Tanveer41 minutes ago
-
Cadet College Petaro pay homage to deceased student1 hour ago
-
Country full of talent and potential to progress: Rana Tanveer1 hour ago
-
Court upholds arrest warrant for KP CM Gandapur, orders arrest by Oct 231 hour ago
-
Sialkot school trip tragedy: One student killed, several injured in Islamabad bus accident1 hour ago
-
Court awards 12 years’ imprisonment to drug peddler1 hour ago
-
Awareness session on free treatment of congenital clubfoot held at SAFECO2 hours ago
-
Financial assistance provided to injured of Duki incident after announcement of CM2 hours ago
-
Students to conduct awareness campaign to educate about dengue2 hours ago
-
Chairperson BISP visits Payment Campsite in Faisalabad to address beneficiaries’ concerns2 hours ago
-
KKWA organises Music Sufiyana Night on "World Sight Day"2 hours ago
-
Over 5400 Students appeared in Sindh Agriculture University’s Entry Test2 hours ago