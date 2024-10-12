Open Menu

No Invitation For Afghanistan For SCO Summit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 12, 2024 | 10:57 PM

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

SCO due in Islamabad on Oct 15, 16 aims to enhance regional cooperation and security, with notable participation expected at the upcoming event

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12nd, 2024) Afghanistan will not attend the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad on October 15 and 16 due to not receiving an invitation from the SCO Secretariat.

This underscores Afghanistan's status as an observer state within the organization rather than a full member. Diplomatic sources indicate that Afghanistan's involvement with the SCO has been dormant since September 2021.

Afghanistan became an observer on June 7, 2012, but has not actively participated since its status changed.

While Pakistan prepares to host leaders from various countries and around 200 delegations, the Taliban administration has yet to recognize several provisions of the SCO-Afghan agreement, which is vital for the legitimacy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Conversely, Mongolia has been invited to the summit as an observer state.

The SCO aims to enhance regional cooperation and security, with notable participation expected at the upcoming event.

