No irreverence against 'Sahaba, Ahl e Bait' to be tolerated: governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Saurday that no irreverence against the companions of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and the 'Ahl e Bait' will be tolerated as their honor is protected under the constitution.

During a meeting with a 24-member ulema delegation, including Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Moulana Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, at the Governor's House here, he said the government had initiated action against the miscreant elements under the constitution without any discrimination.

The ulema delegation, included Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Khateeb of Badshahi Mosque Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Moulana Ghulam Akbar Saqi, Moulana Abdul Wahab Ropari, Hafiz Kazim Raza, Moulana Muhammad Khan Laghari, Syed Niaz Hussain Naqvi, Allama Tahir ul Hassan, and Moulana Asad ullah Farooq who discussed matters regarding inter-faith harmony in the province.

"We will not let anyone disrupt law and order in the country," he said." Whoever commits blasphemy against Sahaba and Ahl e Bait will be dealt with with an iron hand", he added.

Governor Sarwar said religious scholars from all schools of thought were playing an exemplary role in promoting interfaith harmony in the country, adding that all of us have to fight those elements that ignite flames of sectarianism in Pakistan.

Muhammad Sarwar said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the PTI government had taken aboard religious scholars from all schools of thought. He said:" We witnessed religious harmony on the occasion of Ashura." Brotherhood and tolerance will prevail in Pakistan, he added.

The governor paid tribute to the Armed Forces for rooting out terrorism and maintaining law and order in Pakistan.

Sarwar assured the religious scholars of the government's support in taking action against those who disrupt religious harmony in the country.

The governor said that in addition to the Armed Forces the religious scholars were playing a vital role in rooting out terrorism from Pakistan. He said that 22 crore Pakistanis stood with the Pakistan army and other security forces.

Speaking on the occasion, Moulana Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the ulema were promoting religious harmony in the holy month of Muharram and working with scholars from all schools of thought. He said sacrilegious behavior could not be tolerated irrespective of the sect.

Khateeb of Badshahi Mosque Abdul Khabir Azad and other religious scholars assured thegovernor and the government of their full support in promoting interfaith harmony in the province.