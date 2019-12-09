UrduPoint.com
No Joint Patrolling On Pak-Iran Borders: DG ISPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:52 PM

No joint patrolling on Pak-Iran borders: DG ISPR

The Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Monday clarified that there was no joint patrolling by the security forces of Pakistan and Iran on the borders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Monday clarified that there was no joint patrolling by the security forces of Pakistan and Iran on the borders.

The ISPR DG, in a tweet, referred to a news item, "Pak-Iran Forces jointly conduct border patrolling", and said it was "factually incorrect".

"There is no joint patrolling anywhere on Pakistani borders. Patrolling/operations if required are always on respective sides by respective forces through coordination," ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

