No joint patrolling on Pak-Iran borders: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The Director General of Inter Services Public Relations ( ISPR ) Monday clarified that there was no joint patrolling by the security forces of Pakistan and Iran on the borders.

The ISPR DG, in a tweet, referred to a news item, "Pak-Iran Forces jointly conduct border patrolling", and said it was "factually incorrect".

"There is no joint patrolling anywhere on Pakistani borders. Patrolling/operations if required are always on respective sides by respective forces through coordination," ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor said.