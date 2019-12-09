UrduPoint.com
No Joint Patrolling On Pakistani Borders: DG ISPR

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:15 PM

No joint patrolling on Pakistani borders: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Monday clarified that there was no joint patrolling held by the armed forces of Iran and Pakistan on the borders.

The DG ISPR in a tweet said, "news published by Dawn today titled "Pak-Iran Forces jointly conduct border patrolling" is factually incorrect.

There is no joint patrolling anywhere on Pakistani borders. Patrolling/operations if required are always on respective sides by respective forces through coordination."

