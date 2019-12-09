No joint patrolling on Pakistani borders: DG ISPR

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Monday clarified that there was no joint patrolling held by the armed forces of Iran and Pakistan on the borders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations ( ISPR ) Monday clarified that there was no joint patrolling held by the armed forces of Iran and Pakistan on the borders.

The DG ISPR in a tweet said, "news published by Dawn today titled "Pak-Iran Forces jointly conduct border patrolling" is factually incorrect.

There is no joint patrolling anywhere on Pakistani borders. Patrolling/operations if required are always on respective sides by respective forces through coordination."