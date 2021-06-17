No judge after retirement should be hired in any civil institution: PBC vice chairman

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Vice Chairman Khushdil Khan Thursday said the services of any judge should not be hired in any civil institution after the retirement

He was addressing all 'Pakistan Lawyers Convention' held here under the auspices of SCBA in partnership with the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), AGHS and South Asian Free Media Association (SAFMA).

Over 500 leading lawyers, prominent working journalists, civil society activists and democratic representatives of the people participated in the deliberations.

Addressing the gathering, the PBC vice chairman demanded to amend the Article 19 of the Constitution. He said the legal fraternity was with the independent media.

PBC Former Vice Chairman Abid Saqi said the Independent Group would owe to Asma Jahangir's legacy to fight for justice for the oppressed people of Pakistan.

Munizae Jahangir, a renowned anchor and daughter of human rights activist and lawyer Asma Jehangir, said if her mother was alive today, she would be very happy to see the connection of bar and media.

Senator Azam Nazir Tarar said if Asma Jahangir were alive today, she would be a powerful voice.

He proposed the legal fraternity to form a steering committee to resolve the current issues. Journalist Talat Hussain said the media owners did not care about journalism and unpaid media workers were fighting for journalism.

He said the media was not the fourth pillar of the state.The job of the media was to hold the three pillars of the state accountable, he added.

ANP leader Afrasiab Khattak said no political party had issued a white paper on the general elections 2018.

PPP leader Farhat Ullah Babar said there were no restrictions on the media broadcasting ridicule of parliament and political parties.