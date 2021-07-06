UrduPoint.com
No Junior Officer To Be Appointed To Higher Post: SH&ME Secretary

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) has ended the culture of granting charge of higher post in the Own Pay and Scale (OPS) to the junior officers/ doctors working in medical institutions and hospitals.

According to a spokesperson for the SH&ME here on Tuesday, the department issued an order stating therein that giving charge of higher post in the OPS without approval of the appointing authority would be canceled/ withdrawn immediately.

SH&ME Secretary Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan said that no medical institution/ hospital would, in future, appoint any officer/ official to higher post in the OPS without approval of the competent authority.

He said that the culture or malpractice was flagrant violation of merit and the rules, which caused heart-burning to senior officers.

He warned that heads of the institutions would be held responsible if any order of charge of higher post to junior doctor was issued without proper approval.

