UrduPoint.com

No Justice For Kunan-Poshpora Victims Yet

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 05:00 PM

No justice for Kunan-Poshpora victims yet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Despite the passage of three decades, there is no hope of justice for the victims of gang rape by Indian occupant forces in the Kunan-Poshpora tragedy, which is a big slap on the face of the so-called Indian justice system.

It has been 32 years since the tragedy of the Kunan-Poshpora gang rape and serious violations of human rights committed by the Indian Army in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On February 23, 1991, the Indian Army gang-raped more than 100 innocent Kashmiri women in the village of Kunan-Poshpora in Kupwara district.

The mass atrocities were carried out as reprisals in response to freedom fighters' firing on the Indian Army. On March 17, 1991, before the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir's Commission of Inquiry, 53 Kashmiri women confessed to being raped by Indian soldiers.

During the medical examinations conducted between 15 and 21 March 1991, 32 Kashmiri women were found to have been tortured and sexually assaulted.

A report published by the US State Department in 1992 also stated that "there is irrefutable evidence of mass atrocities against the Indian Army in the Kunan-Poshpora tragedy".

The local people formed a full-fledged commission of inquiry to seek justice, which was forcibly abolished by the Indian government. The Indian government declared the tragedy propaganda and evicted the Indian Army.

The Indian Army also exchanged police officials several times to cover up the tragedy.

International human rights organizations have demanded the Indian government for investigating the tragedy several times.

Despite the passage of 32 years, the criminals of Kunan-Poshpora were free under the patronage of the Indian state. The Indian government has openly allowed the army to use rape as a weapon to crush the freedom movement in Kashmir.

In July 1990, the black law AFSPA (Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958) was imposed in Kashmir, which is used by the Indian army for atrocities on Kashmiris.

Amnesty International in its report said that the black law of AFSPA is causing serious violations of human rights in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Due to the AFSPA law, the Indian Army deployed in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been given a free rein to commit human rights violations.

Due to this law, the Indian Army has the power to rape women or shoot innocent Kashmiris.

Human rights organizations say that no transparent inquiry has ever been conducted against Indian soldiers, but they have been given free rein to play with humanity. The organizations say that there has never been any inquiry against any military personnel involved in the rape of women. Neither has been punished yet.

Incidents like the Kunan-Poshpora gang rape, Shopian rape, and double murder, and the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua reflect the cruel face of Indian forces.

According to one estimate, more than 11,000 cases of rape and gang rape have taken place since 1989.

Related Topics

India Firing Murder Chief Justice Army Police Jammu February March July Criminals Women Government Weapon

Recent Stories

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake ..

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake toll rises

17 minutes ago
 UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportuniti ..

UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportunities in technology, food securit ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minister

51 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic ..

Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic Bank

1 hour ago
 Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani ..

Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani Mukherjee out now

2 hours ago
 LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.