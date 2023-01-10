No justice impossible sans independent judiciary: Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan

Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan while stressing the need for delivering judgments on merit has said that rather than appeasing any party the judiciary must make decisions on the basis of merit and do justice without any fear

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan while stressing the need for delivering judgments on merit has said that rather than appeasing any party the judiciary must make decisions on the basis of merit and do justice without any fear.

Addressing a judicial conference in the State metropolis on Tuesday the chief judge of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir said, "There will be no compromise whatsoever on the dignity and honor of the judiciary".

He said that the judges should bear in mind the fact that they were accountable to Allah. He said that it was also the responsibility of judges to ensure the implementation of their decisions. Referring to the constitution, he said that all state institutions were bound to assist the courts.

The implementation of court orders is the constitutional responsibility of all state institutions and individuals", he said adding the violation of court orders was a serious offense.

Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan said that delivering justice was impossible without the presence of an independent, impartial and efficient judiciary."Any obstruction in the execution of judicial affairs hinders the application of law as well as the establishment of a peaceful and just society", he added.

Lauding the role of the legal fraternity he said, "Lawyers play a key role in the administration of justice". He was of the view that the bench and bar relationship was indispensable for the delivery of justice in any society. "It is our duty to respect lawyers but it is also incumbent on lawyers to come to the courts with full preparation to plead their cases and cooperate with the courts so that justice can be delivered to the people", he maintained.

"It is the responsibility of the High Judiciary to ensure the timely decision of cases and be a precedent for the subordinate judiciary", the chief justice said. He said that it was heartening to see that there was no case pending in the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He however maintained that a few cases of 2020 and 2021 were still pending.

"The figures given by the Chief Justice of the High Court show that cases are being decided at a commendable speed in the High Court and the subordinate judiciary", he said. The chief judge appreciated the Judiciary and hoped that the judicial apparatus of the state would continue to work with the same spirit in future.

The Judicial Conference organized by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court was attended and addressed by Senior Judge Supreme Court Justice Khawaja Muhammad Naseem, Justice Raza Ali Khan, Justice Muhammad Younis Tahir, Judges of Azad Jammu Kashmir High Court Justice Muhammad Habib Zia, Justice Mian Muhammad Arif, Justice Sardar Liaquat Hussain, Justice Syed Shahid Bihar, Justice Muhammad Ijaz Khan, Justice Chaudhry Khalid Rasheed, Former Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, Opposition Leader Chaudhry Muhammad Latif Akbar, Government Ministers Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Chief Election Commissioner Abdul Rashid Salharia and others. Ends/app/ahr