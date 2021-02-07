(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Defence Minister Pervez Khan Khattak Sunday said that opposition has no justification for long march of March 26 while the government would not be blackmailed through such tactics.

Addressing two different public meetings in Union Council, Gandheri at Kheshgi Upper and Mera Kheshgi, district Nowshera, he said that Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman was earlier running agitation campaign for hiding the corruption of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari and now noose was also being tightened around him also. Therefore, he was now taking u-turns and saying that they have conflict with institutions.

MNA Imran Khattak, MPA Ibrahim Khan Khattak, president and Nowshera Chamber of Commerce, Zar Alam Khan were also present on the occasion.

Defence Minister asked the opposition to fulfill their wish of long march, bu in case of the violation of law, then the law would take its own course.

Pervez Khattak said that opposition was anxious for horse-trading in Senate polls, therefore, they were opposing open ballot in it. He reminded in past, the two largest components of opposition alliance have signed a Charter of Democracy for holding Senate polls through open ballot, but today they were opposing it that which has no justification.

He said that opposition should support government for conducting Senate polls in transparent manner to stop horse-trading and identify the sellers of conscious.