No Justification Left With Imran After Taking U-turn On 'conspiracy' Claims: ANP Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Leader of Awami National Party (ANP) and former Environment Minister, Wajid Ali Khan said Monday that no justification was left with former Prime Minister Imran Khan after taking U-turn on his 'conspiracy' claims.

"Imran Khan is known for taking U turns," he said adding the PTI Chairman had taken yet another U turn on his earlier claims of a 'foreign conspiracy' regarding dislodging of his government.

Talking to APP, he said the ex PM had been ousted from power after successful no confidence motion in the National Assembly and if he had any solid evidence he could approach appropriate forums for justice.

He expressed the hope that PTI leadership would cooperate with the Government after formation of an inquiry commission. "Dragging state institutions into politics is detrimental to democracy and I urge Pakistan Tahrik-e-Insaf leadership to avoid hate based politics," he said adding desecration of the holy mosque of Masjid Nabvi had tarnished the country's image abroad and increased problems of labourers of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

"Dragging state institutions into politics is highly unethical and such ill practices should be avoided for the supremacy of democracy and strengthening of democratic institutions in Pakistan,' he said.

ANP believed in the power of masses, he said adding democracy was the only system through which Pakistan could achieve development goals and prosperity.

The ANP leader said electoral reforms were imperative for free and transparent elections so that no one could raise fingers on polls' credibility in future.

Wajid claimed that his party would achieve maximum seats in upcoming elections as PTI had failed to address problems despite being in power for nine years. He said Imran Khan had neither fulfilled the promise of constructing five million houses nor provided jobs to 10 million people.

Wajid said Imran Khan had made tall claims to convert PM House into a university but did not honour his pledge. He also said that PTI leadership was trumpeting the so-called letter-gate issue in a bid to hide their poor performance in the centre and KP.

