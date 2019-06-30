No justification of mid-term elections: Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) ::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday that the demand of mid-term elections was unjustified.

Talking to the media in Jahanian, he said that general elections held in recent past, hardly one year ago, and there was no justification for demand of mid term elections.

Similarly, the incumbent government proved its clear majority during the approval of budget in the assembly.

Qureshi said the country was facing internal and external challenges. Talks were in progress with Afghanistan and similarly, matters were also under process with India, he added.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi attended a Qul ceremony of brother of Chaudhry Arshid Aaraen in Chak Number 113/10-R.

Makhdoom Mureed Hussain Qureshi and other notables were also present on the occasion.