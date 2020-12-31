No lapse in redressal of public complaints to be tolerated; says Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has asked provincial and regional heads of Federal departments to address the public complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal within next six months.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a meeting at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said no lapse will be tolerated in the redressal of public complaints by officers of federal departments.

Earlier, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, summoned 107 provincial heads of federal departments and other officers at the Governor's House and chaired a meeting.

Governor Punjab asked the heads to submit departmental performance report on the redressal of public complaints after every three months.

Sarwar has also decided to hold meetings with the officers of the federal departments and members of assembly at all the divisional places of Punjab.

He reviewed the performance of the departments regarding the measures taken to redress complaints on Citizen Portal and issued directions for immediate resolution of public complaints.

"I met with the officers of the federal departments and we have come to know that there is also a lack of communication between federal departments regarding many issues but this problem will now be resolved", he told the journalists.

Replying to a question, Sarwar said we have made it clear to all the officers that there will be no compromise on immediate redressal of the public complaints in the federal departments and punishment and retribution will be ensured at all levels in all the departments.

Governor Sarwar said the government will definitely take action against those who show poor performance. "I will review performance of the officers after every three months and apprise the Prime Minister Imran Khan about it and a detailed report will also be sent to the Delivery Unit in the Prime Minister House", he said.

Governor said that along with members Punjab Assembly (MPAs), he will personally visit all divisions of Punjab and meet officers of the federal departments so that the public complaints can be resolved on priority basis.

Governor Punjab said more than 3 million complaints had been received on the Citizens' Portal set up by Prime Minister Imran Khan during the last two years and their resolution has been more than 96 per cent but now we will try to reach the target of 100 per cent in next six months. Now the provincial heads and officers of the federal departments have to explain the reasons for the unresolved complaints, and who is responsible for them.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the government has a clear policy regarding the eradication of corruption.

Corrupt people will not be tolerated under any circumstances. 'Whenever a corruption case comes up, the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan takes strict notice, carries out thorough investigation and those responsible are dealt with as per the constitution and laws," Sarwar added.

Governor Punjab said the matters regarding Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority have improved considerably. At the beginning of next year clean drinking water would be provided to people across Punjab.

On opposition, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said problems all over the world were always solved through dialogue, so no matter what the opposition does, matters will be ultimately resolved through dialogue between the government and opposition.

Governor Punjab said the government was ready to have dialogue with the oppositionon all matters including electoral reforms.