No large scale operation being carried out in KP: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Tuesday said that neither large scale operation is being carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa nor 'Fitna al-Khawarij' have any influence in any area of Pakistan.

Speaking to political leaders in Peshawar, the army chief said the consensus of all parties on the National Action Plan (NAP) is encouraging, but its swift implementation is necessary. "There is a special bond between the people and the army. Efforts to create a rift between the public and the army stem from foreign agenda", he added.

While urging unity against the menace of terrorism, General Asim Munir said, “the existence of the state ensures the existence of politics; God forbid, if there is no state, there is nothing.

We must all stand united against terrorism, without any discrimination or prejudice".

He said, "Creating disorder is a grave sin, and without the state, nothing else matters".

The army chief reaffirmed that Pakistan's revolves around national interest. "Our policy is only Pakistan," he said.

The COAS said Afghanistan is our “brotherly neighbour” and an Islamic country and reiterated Pakistan’s desire for better bilateral relations with Afghanistan, stating differences arise only over the presence of Fitnal al Khawarij and cross-border terrorism. "This difference will remain until the issue is addressed," he added.