Open Menu

No Large Scale Operation Being Carried Out In KP: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 08:53 PM

No large scale operation being carried out in KP: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Tuesday said that neither large scale operation is being carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa nor 'Fitna al-Khawarij' have any influence in any area of Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Tuesday said that neither large scale operation is being carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa nor 'Fitna al-Khawarij' have any influence in any area of Pakistan.

Speaking to political leaders in Peshawar, the army chief said the consensus of all parties on the National Action Plan (NAP) is encouraging, but its swift implementation is necessary. "There is a special bond between the people and the army. Efforts to create a rift between the public and the army stem from foreign agenda", he added.

While urging unity against the menace of terrorism, General Asim Munir said, “the existence of the state ensures the existence of politics; God forbid, if there is no state, there is nothing.

We must all stand united against terrorism, without any discrimination or prejudice".

He said, "Creating disorder is a grave sin, and without the state, nothing else matters".

The army chief reaffirmed that Pakistan's revolves around national interest. "Our policy is only Pakistan," he said.

The COAS said Afghanistan is our “brotherly neighbour” and an Islamic country and reiterated Pakistan’s desire for better bilateral relations with Afghanistan, stating differences arise only over the presence of Fitnal al Khawarij and cross-border terrorism. "This difference will remain until the issue is addressed," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army God All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Bangladeshi PSO Kamr ul Hassan meets COAS Gen Asim ..

Bangladeshi PSO Kamr ul Hassan meets COAS Gen Asim Munir

3 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal slams PTI chairman over £190 million theft

2 minutes ago
 12 outlaws arrested; drugs, liquor, recovered

12 outlaws arrested; drugs, liquor, recovered

2 minutes ago
 No large scale operation being carried out in KP: ..

No large scale operation being carried out in KP: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen ..

2 minutes ago
 NDMA, UN host national consultation on women, girl ..

NDMA, UN host national consultation on women, girls leading community transforma ..

5 minutes ago
 CM announces regularization of tourism police

CM announces regularization of tourism police

20 minutes ago
Ahsan chairs meeting on Gwadar Ports’ effective ..

Ahsan chairs meeting on Gwadar Ports’ effective operationalization

20 minutes ago
 CM’s aide for following approved rules in using ..

CM’s aide for following approved rules in using government assets, land

20 minutes ago
 Ayaz reviews cleanliness, maintenance in Parliamen ..

Ayaz reviews cleanliness, maintenance in Parliament House

20 minutes ago
 AI initiatives to augment economic activity throug ..

AI initiatives to augment economic activity through development programs: Ahsan

20 minutes ago
 Cabinet committee on energy approves single-point ..

Cabinet committee on energy approves single-point power industrial estates

20 minutes ago
 Bangladeshi PSO Lt Gen S M Kamr ul Hassan calls on ..

Bangladeshi PSO Lt Gen S M Kamr ul Hassan calls on CJCSC

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan