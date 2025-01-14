- Home
- Pakistan
- No large scale operation being carried out in KP: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir
No Large Scale Operation Being Carried Out In KP: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 08:53 PM
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Tuesday said that neither large scale operation is being carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa nor 'Fitna al-Khawarij' have any influence in any area of Pakistan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Tuesday said that neither large scale operation is being carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa nor 'Fitna al-Khawarij' have any influence in any area of Pakistan.
Speaking to political leaders in Peshawar, the army chief said the consensus of all parties on the National Action Plan (NAP) is encouraging, but its swift implementation is necessary. "There is a special bond between the people and the army. Efforts to create a rift between the public and the army stem from foreign agenda", he added.
While urging unity against the menace of terrorism, General Asim Munir said, “the existence of the state ensures the existence of politics; God forbid, if there is no state, there is nothing.
We must all stand united against terrorism, without any discrimination or prejudice".
He said, "Creating disorder is a grave sin, and without the state, nothing else matters".
The army chief reaffirmed that Pakistan's revolves around national interest. "Our policy is only Pakistan," he said.
The COAS said Afghanistan is our “brotherly neighbour” and an Islamic country and reiterated Pakistan’s desire for better bilateral relations with Afghanistan, stating differences arise only over the presence of Fitnal al Khawarij and cross-border terrorism. "This difference will remain until the issue is addressed," he added.
Recent Stories
Bangladeshi PSO Kamr ul Hassan meets COAS Gen Asim Munir
Ahsan Iqbal slams PTI chairman over £190 million theft
12 outlaws arrested; drugs, liquor, recovered
No large scale operation being carried out in KP: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen ..
NDMA, UN host national consultation on women, girls leading community transforma ..
CM announces regularization of tourism police
Ahsan chairs meeting on Gwadar Ports’ effective operationalization
CM’s aide for following approved rules in using government assets, land
Ayaz reviews cleanliness, maintenance in Parliament House
AI initiatives to augment economic activity through development programs: Ahsan
Cabinet committee on energy approves single-point power industrial estates
Bangladeshi PSO Lt Gen S M Kamr ul Hassan calls on CJCSC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bangladeshi PSO Kamr ul Hassan meets COAS Gen Asim Munir3 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal slams PTI chairman over £190 million theft2 minutes ago
-
12 outlaws arrested; drugs, liquor, recovered2 minutes ago
-
No large scale operation being carried out in KP: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir2 minutes ago
-
NDMA, UN host national consultation on women, girls leading community transformation5 minutes ago
-
CM announces regularization of tourism police20 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide for following approved rules in using government assets, land20 minutes ago
-
Ayaz reviews cleanliness, maintenance in Parliament House20 minutes ago
-
AI initiatives to augment economic activity through development programs: Ahsan20 minutes ago
-
Cabinet committee on energy approves single-point power industrial estates20 minutes ago
-
Bangladeshi PSO Lt Gen S M Kamr ul Hassan calls on CJCSC20 minutes ago
-
Ayaz meets leaders of government, opposition20 minutes ago