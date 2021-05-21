UrduPoint.com
No Lasting Peace Sans Independent, Contigous Palestinian State With Al-Quds Its Capital: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister's National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf on Friday said there could be no lasting peace without an independent and contigous Palestinian State with Al-Quds as its capital.

The National Security Advisor took to Twitter for expressing solidarity with Palestinian brethren as the country is celebrating "Palestine Solidarity Day".

Dr Moeed said Pakistan was standing in solidarity with Palestinians in their struggle for freedom from occupation.

"Our policy on Palestine is guided by the vision of Quaid-e-Azam," he underscored.

More Stories From Pakistan

