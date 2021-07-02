'No law to curb media freedom', says Governor Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will not introduce any legislation curbing media freedom as it firmly believes in freedom of the press and the right of speech

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will not introduce any legislation curbing media freedom as it firmly believes in freedom of the press and the right of speech.

Speaking at the sit-in by journalists to protest against the Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Act 2021 outside the Governor's House here on Friday, he said all the sections pertaining to the media censorship in the Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Bill 2021 will be removed through amendment.

The journalists were opposing against the passing of The Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Bill 2021 by the Punjab Assembly. The bill, passed by the Punjab Assembly during its recently concluded budget session, sought to impose fines and imprisonment on the journalists found guilty of violating privilege of a member Punjab Assembly (MPA).

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said he has taken up the matter with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, adding that both are on the same page regarding withdrawal of the controversial section of the bill.

Sarwar said the Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Act 2021 will be relaid in the House after due amendments as per the demands of the journalists bodies including Punjab Union of Journalists, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and the Lahore Press Club.

The Governor said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI government strongly believe in the freedom of press and no censor will be impose on the journalistic reporting and opinion", adding that he would always stand by the journalists for their rightful demands.

The Governor Punjab said he had struggled all his life for the freedom of press and media, adding that the PTI government cannot even think of silencing voice of the media.

It may be stated here that Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, speaking at a press conference, has said that the government had nothing to do with the passing of the The Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Bill 2021, adding that it was laid by the opposition parties on the Private Members Day during the recently concluded budget session.

On assurance by the Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar to withdraw the aforementioned section from the Bill, the journalist bodies called off the protest.