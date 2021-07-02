UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'No Law To Curb Media Freedom', Says Governor Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 10:34 PM

'No law to curb media freedom', says Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will not introduce any legislation curbing media freedom as it firmly believes in freedom of the press and the right of speech

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will not introduce any legislation curbing media freedom as it firmly believes in freedom of the press and the right of speech.

Speaking at the sit-in by journalists to protest against the Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Act 2021 outside the Governor's House here on Friday, he said all the sections pertaining to the media censorship in the Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Bill 2021 will be removed through amendment.

The journalists were opposing against the passing of The Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Bill 2021 by the Punjab Assembly. The bill, passed by the Punjab Assembly during its recently concluded budget session, sought to impose fines and imprisonment on the journalists found guilty of violating privilege of a member Punjab Assembly (MPA).

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said he has taken up the matter with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, adding that both are on the same page regarding withdrawal of the controversial section of the bill.

Sarwar said the Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Act 2021 will be relaid in the House after due amendments as per the demands of the journalists bodies including Punjab Union of Journalists, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and the Lahore Press Club.

The Governor said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI government strongly believe in the freedom of press and no censor will be impose on the journalistic reporting and opinion", adding that he would always stand by the journalists for their rightful demands.

The Governor Punjab said he had struggled all his life for the freedom of press and media, adding that the PTI government cannot even think of silencing voice of the media.

It may be stated here that Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, speaking at a press conference, has said that the government had nothing to do with the passing of the The Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Bill 2021, adding that it was laid by the opposition parties on the Private Members Day during the recently concluded budget session.

On assurance by the Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar to withdraw the aforementioned section from the Bill, the journalist bodies called off the protest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Governor Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Budget Firdous Ashiq Awan Same May Media All From Government Punjab Assembly Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

France denies cover-up over Pacific nuclear tests

2 minutes ago

Govt committed to resolve sports journalists' issu ..

2 minutes ago

No politically-motivated cases against PML-N: Dr G ..

2 minutes ago

Rain expected in city during next 24 hours

8 minutes ago

British envoy hails CDA for uplifting Islamabad gr ..

8 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.