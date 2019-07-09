UrduPoint.com
No Law Under Which Personal Physician Can Be Allowed To Meet Prisoner In Jail: Lahore High Court Told

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:16 AM

No law under which personal physician can be allowed to meet prisoner in jail: Lahore High Court told

The Lahore High Court was informed on Monday that there was no provision in law under which a personal physician could be allowed to meet a prisoner in jail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court was informed on Monday that there was no provision in law under which a personal physician could be allowed to meet a prisoner in jail.

The statement was made by a provincial law officer on behalf of the Punjab government before Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh who was hearing a petition filed by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz seeking directions for provincial authorities to allow her to visit her father Muhammad Nawaz Sharif twice a week in the jail.

The law officer further submitted that the government had taken all measures for provision of health facilities to the former prime minister in jail and three specialist doctors had been appointed for the purpose.

However, the court questioned the law officer whether there was any provision in law for allowing two times visitation in a week.

The court directed the law officer to assist the court on the issue and, subsequently, adjourned the case till July 14 while issuing notices to the Home Department.

Earlier, the petitioner's counsel submitted that his client's father was suffering from various ailments and he was lodged in Kot Lakhpat Jail after being convicted by an accountability court. He submitted that Maryam Nawaz along with Dr Muhammad Adnan, had regularly been visiting Nawaz Sharif as per schedule given by jail authorities.

However, the jail authorities were not allowing Dr Adnan to meet Nawaz Sharif now, he claimed and added, in view of serious ailments, Nawaz Sharif required frequent visits of his personal physician so that his medicine could be adjusted.

He pleaded with the court to direct provincial authorities for allowing Maryam Nawaz along with Dr. Muhammad Adnan Khan to visit former premier Muhammad Nawaz Sharif twice a week in the jail.

