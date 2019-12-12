UrduPoint.com
No Lawyer Appears In Islamabad High Court (IHC) Due To Lawyers Strike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:25 PM

No lawyer appears in Islamabad High Court (IHC) due to lawyers strike

No lawyer could appear in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) due to strike of lawyers Thursday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) No lawyer could appear in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) due to strike of lawyers Thursday .General Secretary Islamabad High Court Bar Umair Baloch during hearing brought the counsels out of the court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah.Lawyers a day earlier attacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology and resorted to ransacking due to which several patients didn't get medical treatment and died however over intense situation lawyers were dispersed through shelling of tear gas and water cannon.On the other hand, provoked lawyers also subjected provincial minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan to severe torture brandishing weapons on jail road openly.

However lawyers announced strike on Thursday while not appearing before courts.Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked, "You should not observe strike in my court".Secretary IHC said that when you went on strike in lawyer's movement then we were with you.Umair Baloch said that lawyers will not appear before court against shelling and baton charging against them.He said if news is not run then they will ban entry of media men in the IHC.

