No Laxity To Be Tolerated In Reforms Agenda Implementation: PM
Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2024 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday issued directives to all federal ministries to fully cooperate with the reforms agenda, warning that any laxity in implementation will not be tolerated.
He was chairing an important meeting to discuss departmental strategic reforms in the federal government.
The prime minister emphasized that the government's reform agenda focused on improving governance and providing better services to the people.
The meeting was briefed on the Strategic Reforms Roadmap, and it was announced that a Task Management System was being introduced, which was in its final stages.
The meeting was also informed that professionals would be appointed to key positions in ministries and other federal institutions, and each ministry would prepare sectoral plans.
Experts would be hired to develop a domestic economic development strategy.
The meeting was informed that performance indicators would be developed to monitor the performance of the federal ministries.
The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Prime Minister's Coordinator, Rana Ehsaan Afzal, and other relevant senior officials.
