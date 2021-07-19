No leaves for Wasa field staff on Eid days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Leaves of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) employees have been cancelled from July 20 to 22 in order to deal with any emergency on the Eidul Azha days.

Wasa Managing Director Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry said on Monday that the field staff would remain active from July 20 to 22 and promptly take notice of any emergent situation.

The officers have also been directed to monitor entire activities of the operation staff so that the citizens could be provided trouble free services of water supply and sewerage in Faisalabad, he added.

He appealed to the public to avoid throwing animal entrails in sewer lines as those not only create problems for Wasa but also chock sewerage system.