Open Menu

No 'legal Obstacles' In Nawaz's Return; Says Khwaja Asif

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2023 | 11:50 PM

No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaja Asif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif said on Tuesday that there were no 'legal obstacles' in return for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as he had completed his five-year disqualification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif said on Tuesday that there were no 'legal obstacles' in return for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as he had completed his five-year disqualification.

The legal team of the PML-N has formulated a plan for the safe return of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan on October 21, said Asif while talking to a private news channel.

The PML-N leader said people will repose confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif by giving him a warm reception upon his arrival in the country.

In response to a query about the formation of a coalition government in the future, he said if it was best in the interest of the country, he would welcome all the political parties to join hands to put the country forward in difficult circumstances.

He said Nawaz believes in the politics of reconciliation, and in the past, the PML-N had twice served the country in the form of a coalition government without any obstacles.

In response to another question about the rift in the party, Asif said all leaders and workers were united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. "Workers in every party have grievances that should be redressed promptly," he noted.

Asif stated that both the PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail have good repute in the party; they have sacrificed for the party many times, urging both leaders to flex their muscles for the next general elections on the PML-N platform.

About the upcoming general elections in the country, he said January is the month of elections as the delimitation process is in full swing.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Asif January October Muslim All Government Best

Recent Stories

Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of B ..

Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of Biden visit

2 minutes ago
 Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: ..

Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: UN

2 minutes ago
 EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan's renewal of historic Palestine stance, u ..

Pakistan's renewal of historic Palestine stance, urging 2-state solution is prai ..

2 minutes ago
 200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital com ..

200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital complex: Hamas ministry

7 minutes ago
 Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket Worl ..

Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket World Cup

7 minutes ago
Cricket: South Africa v Netherlands World Cup scor ..

Cricket: South Africa v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

7 minutes ago
 Trump returns to New York fraud trial, complains a ..

Trump returns to New York fraud trial, complains about gag order

4 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah and Crown ..

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah and Crown Princes of Fujairah and Ajman

24 minutes ago
 Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket Worl ..

Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket World Cup

7 minutes ago
 AJK President for more vibrant role of overseas Ka ..

AJK President for more vibrant role of overseas Kashmiris raising Kashmir issue ..

16 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in GCC Ministerial ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in GCC Ministerial Council’s Extraordinary Ses ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan