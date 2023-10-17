Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif said on Tuesday that there were no 'legal obstacles' in return for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as he had completed his five-year disqualification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif said on Tuesday that there were no 'legal obstacles' in return for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as he had completed his five-year disqualification.

The legal team of the PML-N has formulated a plan for the safe return of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan on October 21, said Asif while talking to a private news channel.

The PML-N leader said people will repose confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif by giving him a warm reception upon his arrival in the country.

In response to a query about the formation of a coalition government in the future, he said if it was best in the interest of the country, he would welcome all the political parties to join hands to put the country forward in difficult circumstances.

He said Nawaz believes in the politics of reconciliation, and in the past, the PML-N had twice served the country in the form of a coalition government without any obstacles.

In response to another question about the rift in the party, Asif said all leaders and workers were united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. "Workers in every party have grievances that should be redressed promptly," he noted.

Asif stated that both the PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail have good repute in the party; they have sacrificed for the party many times, urging both leaders to flex their muscles for the next general elections on the PML-N platform.

About the upcoming general elections in the country, he said January is the month of elections as the delimitation process is in full swing.