No Legislative Proposal Under Consideration To Limit Power Of Judiciary

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:50 PM

No legislative proposal under consideration to limit power of judiciary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan has said that no proposal or bill was under consideration of the government to limit the power of the judiciary, its independent working and institutional authority.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he said the government had neither prepared any constitutional bill nor supported any legislative proposal regarding appointment of judges in apex court or superior courts.

Babar Awan said no proposal was also under consideration regarding power of the Supreme Court and authority of the President about it, increase in age limit of high courts' judges and their seniority. The government, he said, fully believes in complete freedom of judiciary and its institutional authority.

He said the government does not support a bill proposed by an opposition member in Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Judges.

