No Leniency For May 9 Violence In PTI Negotiations:Tarar
Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Gujranwala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar categorically stated on Saturday that the events of May 9 are unpardonable and will not be compromised or forgiven due to ongoing negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
During a media interaction in Rahwali, Gujranwala, the minister stressed that overlooking PTI’s anti-state activities would be tantamount to opening the gates of jails (and releasing the culprits). Letting PTI’s anti-state activities go unpunished would render the country’s jails meaningless. While acknowledging the seriousness of the crimes, the government is negotiating with PTI to prioritize national stability.
Criticizing PTI, he said the party was promoting an incomprehensible false narrative about military court convictions, often changing its stance with remarks like “Are we slaves?” He stressed the importance of adhering to the correct narrative and avoiding politicization of state affairs, particularly in matters of international relations. PTI often makes statements and then reverses its position.
Tarar stated that 85 PTI activities responsible for the violence on May 9 were convicted by military courts following a thorough legal process. The evidence proving their involvement in the attacks on army installations was considered irrefutable. While the cases of the remaining individuals involved in sabotage activities were being processed in various anti-terrorism courts.
Negotiations among political parties were crucial for addressing the country’s pressing issues.
Referring to the ISPR DG’s recent press conference as comprehensive, Tarar stated that the DG addressed topics including the May 9 violence, the war on terrorism, and the military trials of miscreants. He noted that trying individuals who attack military installations in military courts is a common global practice.
He stated that those convicted for the May 9 violence were given a fair trial, the right to appeal within military and high courts, access to case records, contact with their families, and were not tried in absentia.
The Federal Information Minister explained that, just as drug cases are handled by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) courts, terrorism cases by Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs), mega corruption cases by NAB and attacks on railway facilities by the Railway Police, attacks on military installations are prosecuted in military courts.
He said the convictions were not rushed, taking two years to reach verdicts against the culprits. All were prosecuted in accordance with relevant laws, and stressed the need to prosecute the planners and masterminds behind the May 9 violence.
He said that even the harshest opponents of government were acknowledging the economy was on the right track, exports were rising, foreign Currency reserves were increasing, and the rupee was stable against the Dollar.
He acknowledged PTI’s role in the passage of the 26th Amendment, working together with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to have various clauses removed from the draft amendment package.
Recent Stories
A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza
Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow
Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain
Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..
OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth
Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad
PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students
Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr. Zahid Akram elected as VP of SRWIA41 seconds ago
-
No leniency for May 9 violence in PTI negotiations:Tarar44 seconds ago
-
Commissioner takes notice of illegal construction near lakes52 seconds ago
-
Rs11.75m released for treatment of cops, their families56 seconds ago
-
CDA Chairman reviews Islamabad beautification plan59 seconds ago
-
PFA discards over 900 litre expired cold drinks1 minute ago
-
Govt installs around 100 percent emission control systems in Lahore industries11 minutes ago
-
Rapidly growing environmental degradation manageable through climate-resilient WASH11 minutes ago
-
IG orders tight security on New Year's Eve11 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption evacuates illegally occupied land worth Rs 300 mln21 minutes ago
-
Chak Jhumra school transformed into model institution21 minutes ago
-
Syedaal visits Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence to inquire about his health21 minutes ago