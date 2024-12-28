Open Menu

No Leniency For May 9 Violence In PTI Negotiations:Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Gujranwala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar categorically stated on Saturday that the events of May 9 are unpardonable and will not be compromised or forgiven due to ongoing negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

During a media interaction in Rahwali, Gujranwala, the minister stressed that overlooking PTI’s anti-state activities would be tantamount to opening the gates of jails (and releasing the culprits). Letting PTI’s anti-state activities go unpunished would render the country’s jails meaningless. While acknowledging the seriousness of the crimes, the government is negotiating with PTI to prioritize national stability.

Criticizing PTI, he said the party was promoting an incomprehensible false narrative about military court convictions, often changing its stance with remarks like “Are we slaves?” He stressed the importance of adhering to the correct narrative and avoiding politicization of state affairs, particularly in matters of international relations. PTI often makes statements and then reverses its position.

Tarar stated that 85 PTI activities responsible for the violence on May 9 were convicted by military courts following a thorough legal process. The evidence proving their involvement in the attacks on army installations was considered irrefutable. While the cases of the remaining individuals involved in sabotage activities were being processed in various anti-terrorism courts.

Negotiations among political parties were crucial for addressing the country’s pressing issues.

Referring to the ISPR DG’s recent press conference as comprehensive, Tarar stated that the DG addressed topics including the May 9 violence, the war on terrorism, and the military trials of miscreants. He noted that trying individuals who attack military installations in military courts is a common global practice.

He stated that those convicted for the May 9 violence were given a fair trial, the right to appeal within military and high courts, access to case records, contact with their families, and were not tried in absentia.

The Federal Information Minister explained that, just as drug cases are handled by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) courts, terrorism cases by Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs), mega corruption cases by NAB and attacks on railway facilities by the Railway Police, attacks on military installations are prosecuted in military courts.

He said the convictions were not rushed, taking two years to reach verdicts against the culprits. All were prosecuted in accordance with relevant laws, and stressed the need to prosecute the planners and masterminds behind the May 9 violence.

He said that even the harshest opponents of government were acknowledging the economy was on the right track, exports were rising, foreign Currency reserves were increasing, and the rupee was stable against the Dollar.

He acknowledged PTI’s role in the passage of the 26th Amendment, working together with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to have various clauses removed from the draft amendment package.

