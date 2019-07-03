No leniency for national wealth plunderers: Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed the resolve to make those people answerable who had plundered the national exchequer and burdened the nation with financial woes.

He reiterated that there would be no concession for the looters and plunderers.

"There will be no NRO whatever approach they make to save their skin. I will make them answerable," he said.

The prime minister was addressing an inauguration ceremony of Sir Syed Express train at Rawalpindi Railway station.

He said if today, both Zardari and Nawaz Sharif brought back the looted money, the rupee would be strengthened, easing the pressure of Dollar.