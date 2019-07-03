No leniency for national wealth plunderers: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed the resolve to make those people answerable who had plundered the national exchequer and burdened the nation with financial woes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed the resolve to make those people answerable who had plundered the national exchequer and burdened the nation with financial woes.

He reiterated that there would be no concession for the looters and plunderers of the national coffer. "There will be no NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) whatever approach they make to save their skin. I will make them answerable," he said.

The prime minister was addressing an inauguration ceremony of the Sir Syed Express train at Rawalpindi Railway Station.

He said if today, both Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif brought back the looted money from abroad, the rupee would be strengthened, easing the pressure of Dollar in the market.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said during the last decade, two successive governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) had burdened the country with Rs30,000 billion debt which was around Rs6000 billion 10 years back.

Two families - Sharif and Zardari - had become billionaires over the years while the nation suffered, he added.

The prime minister strongly rebutted the opposition's claims of revengeful policy towards it, by saying that when he had taken up the Panama papers case in the Supreme Court, he was made a victim of vindictive policy by the previous rulers, who had registered 32 first information reports against him and filed six cases in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

"That can be called as vengeful approach by the PML-N government against me," he added.

Imran Khan said he had answered all the questions in the Supreme Court which had declared him as 'sadiq' and 'amin'. "I have not escaped to London rather responded to every question." Sheikh Rashid and other high official also attended the ceremony.

The Sir Syed Express aims at facilitating the passengers from Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir who travel to Karachi and other Southern cities of the country.

The Sir Syed Express offers in-house television, wi-fi facility, cabin service, on-wheel restaurant, bedding, sound system and accessories kit.

After completion of Main Line-1 (ML-1), the train would take 10 hours to reach Karachi from Rawalpindi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said an unprecedented and across-the-board action had been taken against the looters of national exchequer.

"Bandits belonging to elite class have been taken to task and put behind bars, never done before," he said adding, the dream of 'Naya Pakistan' had started seeing the light of day.

The prime minister said he would not bow before any external or internal pressure to let the 'elite national offenders' leave the country.

"They may talk to monarch or ruler (of any other country), I will not let them leave Pakistan without extracting the looted money," he said.

The prime minister said in democracy, leaders were answerable to every deed they commit and they did not flee from the country to avoid accountability.

All and sundry would be equal before the law in Naya Pakistan, he added.

He said those who had gobbled billions of rupees or laundered the national wealth abroad had been demanding 'VIP' treatment in jails.

He said the law minister had been directed to look into that matter as the jails should be meant for punishment as practiced worldwide.

In Pakistan, he regretted, the jails were only meant for the poor. The prime minister said that he had made a pledge with the nation that he would make all the plunderers and money launderers answerable.